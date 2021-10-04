MISSING PERSON SEARCH UNDERWAY - Dyers Bay Area
MISSING PERSON SEARCH UNDERWAY
Search Continuing
(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing their search for a missing canoeist in the Dyers Bay Area.
Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are assisting with the search. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
On October 3, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce Peninsula Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department were dispatched to canoeists in distress near Dyers Bay Road, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.
Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.
