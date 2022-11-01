$1 TURNS INTO $100,000: DURHAM RESIDENT CELEBRATES $100,000 ENCORE WIN

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Raymonde Pereira of Durham. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 13, 2022 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000!

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dundalk Daisy Mart on Main Street in Dundalk.