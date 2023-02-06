$100,000 IN DAMAGE TO KINCARDINE AIRPORT - SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

(KINCARDINE, ON) - The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break, enter, and mischief to the Kincardine Airport with damage estimates of approximately $100,000.

On Sunday February 05, 2023, at approximately 09:57 a.m., OPP were called to the airport located at #1987 Highway 21, Municipality of Kincardine. A witness had located the suspect, who was still inside the building and notified police. OPP arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect, who was still on the premises. The North side entrance door had been damaged, along with the ceiling, and aviation electronics.

The suspect was transported to the South Bruce (Walkerton OPP) detachment where he was processed and held for a bail hearing.

Berkay ARAT, 22 years of age from Toronto has been charged with following offences:

- Break, Enter and Commit,

- Mischief Over $5,000 - Destroys or Damages Property

Any person with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.