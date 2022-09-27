$100,000 POKER LOTTO WIN IN THE CARDS FOR FLESHERTON RESIDENT

Toronto, ON – James Dehaan of Flesherton was dealt a winning hand in the June 25, 2022 POKER LOTTO draw. He matched five of five cards to win $100,000.

James, a 58-year-old regular lottery player, said he won $10,000 on ENCORE before, but this is his largest win. “I scanned my ticket on the OLG App early in the morning and thought I won $100 at first. When I opened my eyes bigger, I saw it actually said $100,000!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I was so excited – I yelled so loud that I woke up the entire house,” he laughed.

James said he is shocked over his windfall. “I’m completely amazed that I won this kind of money.”

He plans to pay some bills and save.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

POKER LOTTO offers both instant in-store wins – of up to $5,000 – and nightly prize draws of up to $100,000 with each $2 play and uses playing card symbols rather than numbers. Visit the POKER LOTTO page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Toronto Street in Markdale.