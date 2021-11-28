2 fatal fires in less than 24 hours reported in Grey Bruce.

A second fatal fire,in less than 24 hours, reported in Grey Bruce. The first fire was reported on Girl Guide Road in Georgian Bluffs. It happened early Saturday morning at around 5:00 am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released. Another resident of the house, along with two police officers, were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

Then late in the evening the same day at 11:00 pm, Emergency crews were called to a fire on 10th concession in Meaford. They arrived on scene and began battling a fully engulfed house fire. One person was removed from the residence and pronounced dead on scene, their identity is also being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

No word yet on the cause of either of the fires, but police are investigating.