 2022 Canada Summer Jobs Funding Announced for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

25 April 2022

BRUCE-GREY-OWEN SOUND — Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, announced that the initial tranche of Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program funding decisions has been released for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for the upcoming summer.

In total, over 550 local job opportunities will be available for youth in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound with over 120 local employers representing a variety of sectors. Economic and Social Development Canada (ESDC) has committed approximately $1,540,000.00 in funding to Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound organizations through the CSJ program for 2022.

“Canada Summer Jobs opportunities will allow youth in our community to discover exciting career opportunities, gain meaningful employment experience, and learn new skills while enabling them to prepare for their futures financially,” said MP Ruff. “I am pleased to see the investments made by ESDC in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound and its youth. 2022 is yet another year that local youth and employers alike will benefit from this important program.”

CSJ helps youth gain the skills and experience they need to successfully transition to the labour market by providing wage subsidies to employers to create summer employment opportunities for young Canadians.

The CSJ program gives young Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30 paid work opportunities so that they can grow professionally and improve their skills in the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors. The program provides up to 50% of the provincial or territorial minimum wage for private and public sector employers, while not-for-profits are eligible to receive up to 100%.

Eligible constituents who are interested in Canada Summer Jobs opportunities can see available opportunities by checking the Canada Job Bank at www.jobbank.gc.ca/youth. Opportunities will be posted there over the coming weeks, so interested constituents are advised to check back often.