2022 River District Board of Management Election Candidate Nomination

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The 2022 River District Board of Management Election is fast approaching. For anyone proposing to be a candidate for the 2022 Election on November 14, 2022, the official nomination period is about to begin.

Nominations

Candidates interested in running for the seven (7) offices of Director of the River District Board of Management must file a nomination with the River District Election Manager.

Nominations will be accepted from Friday, September 9, 2022 to Thursday, October 6, 2022 by scheduling an appointment with the Election Manager, and on Friday, October 7, 2022 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (Nomination Day) at City Hall located at 808 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound.

To find out if you are qualified to hold office as a Director, visit the election website at www.owensound.ca/riverdistrictelection.

Nomination Procedure

All nomination forms must be submitted to the Election Manager on the approved forms available at City Hall or on the election website www.owensound.ca/riverdistrictelection.

All nomination forms must be submitted IN PERSON by the candidate or the candidate’s agent. Candidates can schedule an appointment with the Election Manager by emailing riverdistrictelection@owensound.ca or by calling 519-376-4440 ext. 1229.

In the event there are an insufficient number of certified candidates to fill all seven (7) Director offices, the nomination period will be extended for any seats that remain to be filled. Such additional nominations, if required, must be submitted to the Election Manager at City Hall on Friday, October 28, 2022, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Election

If a greater number of candidates are certified than are required to fill the seven (7) Director offices, an election will be held using a paper ballot. Members will be able to cast their ballot in person at City Hall on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

An Advance Voting Day will also be provided and will be held at City Hall on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.