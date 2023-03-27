2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days and Times in Bruce County

Residents of Bruce County are encouraged to remove hazardous waste materials from their homes, garages, and basements and dispose of them in an environmentally safe manner. To assist with this cleanup effort, Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2023.



Household hazardous waste materials include: paints and stains, propane tanks, used oil, aerosols, batteries, antifreeze, oil filters, solvents, household cleaners, fluorescent lights, fertilizers, fuel, pharmaceuticals, fire extinguishers, pesticides, and pool chemicals. The full list is available at www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste.



Residents of Bruce County are welcome to attend any of the following event locations:



Southampton

May 6, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

September 30, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Southampton Works Yard, 429 Peel St., Southampton, ON



Kincardine

May 27, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

August 12, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Kincardine Public Works Yard, 140 Valentine Ave., Kincardine, ON



Mildmay

June 3, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

South Bruce Municipal Building, 169 Bruce Road 3, Mildmay, ON



Lucknow

June 10, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Bruce County Transportation Yard, 545 Ludgard St., Lucknow, ON



Walkerton

June 24, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

September 23, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Bruce County Transportation Yard, 94 Bruce Road 2, Walkerton, ON



Tobermory

July 8, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

St. Edmunds Landfill Site, 71 McArthur Road, Tobermory, ON



Paisley

July 22, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Bruce County Transportation Yard, 242 Canrobert St., Paisley, ON



Wiarton

July 29, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Town of South Bruce Peninsula Works Garage, 441048 Elm St., Wiarton, ON



Lion’s Head

August 19, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Eastnor Landfill Site, 1252 West Road, Lion's Head, ON



Sauble Beach

August 26, 2023 – 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Amabel Works Yard, 413 Municipal Road, Sauble Beach, ON



Please note that commercial waste, agricultural waste, industrial waste, PCB’s, ammunitions, and flares will not be accepted. Only containers with a volume of 30 litres or less will be accepted. Waste must be received in containers that can be disposed of. Containers will not be emptied and returned (ie. gas cans). Empty metal paint cans are blue box recyclable.



Attendees must remain in their vehicle with waste materials in their open trunk only for unloading.



Discover more about Household Hazardous Waste Collection at:

www.brucecounty.on.ca/hazardouswaste