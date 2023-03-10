2023 Sailing Season is FULL SPEED AHEAD

The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) will start taking reservations for the MS Chi-Cheemaun’s 2023 Sailing Season in three more days. Reservations will only be accepted online starting at 8:00am on March 13 and 14; telephone reservations will start at 8:00am on March 15 at 1-800-265-3163. The 2023 sailing season will begin on Friday, May 5, 2023 with the first departure at 8:50am out of Tobermory.



OSTC also just announced the popular Annual Spring Repositioning Cruise (May 4th). After one day of sales, approximately half of the tickets have already been sold!

The thrills don't end there, though, as OSTC anticipates many onboard event favourites will gradually resume during the 2023 sailing season after being suspended while operating under COVID restrictions since 2020.



In April, the MS Chi-Cheemaun will serve as the venue for charity and public interest charter functions. The Owen Sound Field Naturalist's Environment Day Presentation will take place on April 23. Visit https://owensoundfieldnaturalists.ca for complete details. Grey and Bruce Counties are partnering up to hold a networking event on Thursday, April 27. The two counties are finalizing preparations and further details will be released by the organizations soon.

OSTC looks forward to welcoming back our loyal passengers, truckers and recreational wanderers!