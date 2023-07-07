2nd Annual Walk for Courage happening Saturday July 15, 2023

Owen Sound, ON – The second annual Walk for Courage sponsored by Owen Sound Fitness and Training is happening on Saturday July 15, 2023. The Walk for Courage was born out of the devastating loss of Jeff Courage, a former Owen Sound resident, WHSS student and staff member of Owen Sound Fitness and Training to suicide in 2019 at the age of 21 while attending Western University. As the logo demonstrates, the walk was created to encourage all of us to take steps to a better tomorrow. This could include learning more about mental health, learning more about resources available in your community and by taking time to connect and check in with each other, such as over a leisurely walk.

In addition to being an awareness event, the Walk for Courage is also a fundraising walk for the Canadian Mental Health Association Grey Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services to the Youth Awareness programs. There is no fee to register and thanks to the title sponsor, Owen Sound Fitness and Training, 100% of funds raised will go to the CMHA Grey Bruce. The Youth Awareness programs include the Grey Bruce Friends and Neighbours (FAN) Club mental health awareness puppet program for children ages 5 to 11 as well as the Let’s Talk and Talk today programs for youth ages 12 and over. The Youth Awareness team also provides education programs such as public speaking presentations, Mental Health First Aid, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training and SafeTALK - Suicide Alertness for Everyone. These programs also offer access to mental health awareness information through the Lets Talk Grey Bruce Facebook and CMHAGB Youth Awareness Instagram pages.

The event opens at 9am with registration with the walk starting at 9:30 am. The 5 km walk will follow the pedestrian-friendly trails from Owen Sound Fitness & Training to the Bayshore Community Centre and back.

Walkers will be welcomed back to the scenic front yard of Owen Sound Fitness and Training with music, games, refreshments, and an opportunity to spend time connecting with one another.

The first annual event doubled their goal of $5,000, raising over $10,000. This year’s goal is set at $10,000.

You can find more information about the walk by visiting www.walkforcourage.com or by going to @thewalkforcourage on Facebook.