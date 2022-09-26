$30,000 Community Building Fund Grant Helped GRACE Continue to Support the Community

Georgian Bluffs, ON: On Friday, September 23, local MPP Rick Byers met with the team at the Georgian Riding Association for Challenged Equestrians (GRACE) to formally congratulate them on the work that’s been done since receiving a $30,000 Community Building Fund from the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant, which was awarded to GRACE in the Fall of 2021, was designed to help non-profit organizations impacted by the pandemic with operating costs.

“It was great to meet with the GRACE team and see firsthand the important programs they provide. Thank you for being there to help so many members of our Grey Bruce community”. MPP Rick Byers, Bruce Grey Owen Sound.

While at the site, MPP Byers had the opportunity to see a demonstration of the therapy programs that are offered to persons with physical, emotional and intellectual challenges. Funds from the grant helped cover the costs associated with the feed, care and maintenance of the most important members of GRACE’s team … their specially trained horses! Thanks to the grant, the people participating in therapy programs offered by GRACE will be able to continue with the innovative programs available. For more information about GRACE, please visit: https://www.graceriding.ca/

“G.R.A.C.E. has provided happiness, friendship and therapy to the community for over three decades with thanks to the support of organizations such as the Ontario Trillium Foundation. (OTF) It is only with this great support that we can continue to do what we do and for this we are truly thankful” Renee Robins, President.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund. Since 2020, OTF has supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.