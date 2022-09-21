Municipality of Grey Highlands donates $34,927 raised from RAM Rodeo in support of the new Centre Grey Hospital in Markdale

Grey Highlands: The second annual Grey Highlands RAM Rodeo held in May was a great success raising $34,927 for the new Centre Grey Hospital in Markdale.

"Everyone had such a great time at this year's Rodeo, and we look forward to hosting another one in 2023," says Mayor Paul McQueen. "Events like this bring the community together, and it is for such a great cause."

A presentation was held at the municipal office on September 21 to show appreciation for all the generous support from sponsors and volunteers to host the RAM Rodeo event. During the event, Mayor Paul McQueen presented a cheque to the Centre Grey Health Services Foundation Board on behalf of the entire Grey Highlands community.

The Municipality acknowledges the generous financial support of our corporate sponsors, who contributed to making this event such a tremendous success: Robert Porteous & Carrie Russell, Royal Lepage RCR; Bruce Power; CBM Aggregates; Devonleigh Homes; Flato Developments Inc.; Ice River Sustainable Solutions; Flesherton Concrete; Grey County Federation of Agriculture; Maxwell Stone; Rural Net; Sea & Ski Realty Ltd. Brokerage; Seeley and Arnill; Cooper Equipment Rental; Hello Country; Maxwell Farm Service; Osprey Bluffs Honey Company; Wilton Sanitation; and Big Bites Food Truck.

"The generosity of the community to support the much-needed new hospital is once again a testament to the power of partnership, collaboration, and community!" says Michelle Harris, Director of Economic Development and Community Development.

In 2021 Grey Highlands Council committed to providing an additional $180,000, over five years for a total contribution of $1,391,500 to the new hospital in Markdale.

"I would like to thank Council, municipal staff, volunteers and sponsors who supported this year's RAM Rodeo," says Darlene Lamberti, Executive Director, Centre Grey Health Service Foundation Executive Director. "Having this Council and these sponsors as partners in this project is very important to us. The Municipality's fundraising efforts greatly help us meet our goals to achieve a state-of-the-art facility right here in Markdale."

The Municipality of Grey Highlands looks forward to hosting our third annual Grey Highlands RAM Rodeo from May 27 to 28, 2023, at the Osprey Community Centre, in support of the new Markdale Hospital.