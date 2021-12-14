$45,800 Community Building Fund Grant helps the Owen Sound Agricultural Society’s 2022 Fall Fair

OWEN SOUND, ON – In 2021, Owen Sound Agricultural Society received a $45,800 Community Building Fund grant from the Government of Ontario and which is being delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The year-long grant is designed to help non-profits with operating costs.

“This Ontario Trillium Foundation Community Building Fund Grant is an investment in the long-term sustainability of Owen Sound Agricultural Society by providing funding to help ensure they can continue to offer programs and services in a safe working environment while recovering from Covid-19. Agriculture plays a key role in our community, province and country, and I wish all people in the agricultural sector much continued success.” - Mr. Bill Walker, MPP- Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

In addition to helping the Agricultural Society with key operating costs, it is using the grant to purchase more hand washing and sanitizer stations, as well as installing barriers to maintain physical distancing for all of its events. The Owen Sound Agricultural Society runs a variety of community celebrations and fundraisers. And thanks to the $45,800 Community Building Fund grant, the 2022 Fall Fair and all of its events will run safely adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be underestimated,” said Marcie Riegling, representative to the Board of Directors. “This grant has allowed us to operate with confidence for 2022. We can now accommodate everyone with Covid 19 protocols and serve our community better.”

The Owen Sound Fall Fair began in 1852 as a place to showcase our local agricultural community, and we are very proud of our history. Stay tuned to the website at www.owensoundfallfair.com and Facebook page for exciting new updates.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.