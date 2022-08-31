5-Year Col Agreement Reached Between Hanover Police Services Board and Hanover Police Association

New 5-Year Collective Agreement Reached Between the Hanover Police Services Board and the Hanover Police Association

The Hanover Police Services Board and the Hanover Police Association are pleased to report they reached a deal on the terms of a new 5-year Collective Agreement for both uniformed and civilian members of the Hanover Police Service.

Board and Association officials signed the agreements on August 29, 2022 without the need for outside mediation. The new contracts will come into effect on January 1, 2023 and extend to December 31, 2027. Both Board and Association negotiators are pleased that the agreements were reached a full 4 months prior to the conclusion of the existing Collective Agreements.

These agreements set out the terms for annual wage increases based on percent increases provided by OMERS to its retired members. The agreements also include wording clarifications and minor changes related to benefits and working conditions. The provisions of the agreements are comparable to other similarly sized police services within the Province.

The signing of these agreements is an indication of the cooperation and excellent working relationship between the Board and Association. Both parties are committed to providing efficient and effective community based policing to the residents and visitors of the Town of Hanover.