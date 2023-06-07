June 7, 2023: 50/50 Winner Takes Home $17,730

Barbara S. from Owen Sound is the big winner in the inaugural online 50/50 raffle in support of Grey Bruce Health Services.

Barbara who says she “never wins anything” is taking home $17,730. When asked why she purchased a ticket Barbara said “because even if I didn’t win I knew I’d be helping the hospital.” With proceeds split 50/50 that means $17,730 will also go towards the purchase of a 2nd MRI machine. Last year 9,597 MRI scans were performed. Two machines will help reduce wait times, clear backlogs, and ensure availability for emergency situations (such as when a patient is having a stroke).

The online 50/50 lottery will be drawn monthly. For more information visit www.gbhs5050.ca. Buy your tickets and get in for the early bird prizes! June’s jackpot ticket deadline is June 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm. Draw to take place June 30, 2023 at 10:00 am. You win. Local healthcare wins.

LL #RAF1312203 License held by Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation.