56 year old Owen Sound man charged after crash Sunday morning

Owen Sound Police have charged a 56 year old city man after an incident Sunday morning just after 8am in the north west part of town.

Officers were called to 3rd Ave West in the 2500 block which is north of the marina.

When they arrived the discovered a pickup truck had crossed the road and clipped a hydro pole which ripped off one of the truck's front wheels.

The vehicle continued across two properties for about 280 feet before hitting a house.

The house only sustained minor damage but the pickup was a write off according to police.

Amazingly, the driver was uninjured.

Owen Sound Police commenced an impaired investigation, upon completion of the investigation the driver was charged with careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.