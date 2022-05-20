81 year old school bus monitor facing sexual assault charges

Owen Sound Police Service have charged an 81 year old Owen Sound male in relation to an investigation in which two young female children say they were touched inappropriately in a sexual manner on an area school bus.

The male, who has not been named, was employed as a school bus monitor for a local company providing school bus transportation services to three local Catholic schools.

He's been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Sexual Interference.

The male has been terminated and is no longer performing duties as a school bus monitor.

Police believe that the male was only associated to a single bus route.

School officials have directly notified parents of children on that route.

The police investigation will be continuing to determine whether any further victims may be involved or whether any other students on the bus route may have observed anything relevant to the investigation.

No students will be contacted directly by police, should any follow up be required it will be coordinated jointly through the school and parents.