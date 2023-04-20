8th Street East (800 Block) Closed for Road Rehabilitation

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, April 20, 2023

8th Street East will be closed to through traffic from 8th Avenue East to 9th Avenue East between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, beginning Thursday, April 20 until Tuesday, April 25, 2023 for infrastructure and concrete repairs.

Normal traffic will resume nightly and through the weekend, but the City urges extra caution as the area will remain an active construction site. An additional closure will be required on Wednesday May 10 for completion of asphalt milling, paving and line markings.

It is suggested to use 10th Street East or 6th Street East as an alternate route during daytime hours to avoid the closure.

Inclement weather conditions may impact daily closure operations.

This closure is to facilitate the deferred completion of the City of Owen Sound 2022 Road Rehabilitation Program.