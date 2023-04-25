8th Street East Road Closure Extension

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Owen Sound’s 8th Street East will remain closed to through traffic from 8th Avenue East to 9th Avenue East between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, for sewer repairs.

It is suggested to use 10th Street East or 6th Street East as an alternate route during daytime hours to avoid the closure.