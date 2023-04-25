8th Street East Road Closure Extension
Owen Sound, Ontario
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Owen Sound’s 8th Street East will remain closed to through traffic from 8th Avenue East to 9th Avenue East between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, for sewer repairs.
It is suggested to use 10th Street East or 6th Street East as an alternate route during daytime hours to avoid the closure.
