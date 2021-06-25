A divide over Canada Day celebrations - should we or shouldn't we?

There appears to be a growing divide among Canadians and communities as to whether Canada Day celebrations should be held this year.

In the wake of the discoveries of unmarked graves at two former residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan, Indigenous communities and Canadians across the country are calling for the cancellation of festivities and fireworks.

First Nation leaders say their people are grieving and its no time to celebrate Canada.

Others say after 15 months of canceled events, they need a celebration and something to look forward to.

And still others are suggesting a compromise - hold festivities or fireworks but include an educational component about what's unfolding in this country.

Locally, there is also a divide.

South Bruce Peninsula has announced the cancellation of their July 1st fireworks in Wiarton and July 3rd in Sauble.

The town issued a release on Thursday, soon after the uncovering of details regarding 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.

The release says it has become clear that this is not a time for celebration but rather a time to show solidarity with our Indigenous neighbours - the Chippewas of Nawash and Saugeen First Nation.

The City of Owen Sound also issued a release Thursday afternoon reaffirming that their events were moving forward.

Most of the family entertainment is virtual but the fireworks are still being planned for the harbour July 1st.

Those who wish to attend in person are being asked to stay in their vehicles and/or make sure to follow safety protocols.

City officials say in this year's celebration they think in particular about their responsibilities to truth and reconciliation and point to the dedication of the 10th Street bridge this week as the Gitche Namewikwedong Bridge.



