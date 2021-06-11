OPP CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION BRANCH ASSISTING WITH HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Fourth Suspect Arrested and Charged

(OWEN SOUND, ON) - A fourth individual has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Owen Sound.

The investigation began on May 16, 2021 after Owen Sound Police Service responded to a report of an altercation in the 900-block of 6th Street East in the City of Owen Sound. A 22-year old man was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

On June 10, 2021, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), arrested 21-year-old Mackenzie PATEREK of no fixed address. He has been charged with First Degree Murder under section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody, pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Three other individuals have previously been charged with First-Degree Murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OSPS at 519-376-1234, or report online at www.owensoundpolice.com. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestop-gb.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.