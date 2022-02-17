A Message From MOH Dr. Ian Arra - Family Day long weekend



Monday is Family Day in Ontario – an opportunity for people to spend some much-needed time with their loved ones.

This long weekend comes on the heels of the provincial government’s decision to accelerate the easing of many pandemic-related restrictions, effective today.

As a result, social gathering limits will be higher this weekend – up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors – and capacity limits will be lifted for many indoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.

We know the past few months have been a particularly difficult time for many. The COVID-19 pandemic is approaching the two-year mark, Omicron forced us to revert back to Step 2 of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen in early January and we’ve just passed the midway point of another Grey-Bruce winter.

We know many will people are itching to gather this weekend and get back to normal.

However, the Omicron variant is still circulating in the community and it’s not the time to drop your guard just yet.

While we encourage everyone to enjoy their Family Day long weekend, we ask that you do so safely and continue to adhere to the public health restrictions and guidelines that are still in place.

We also discourage people from relying on the results of rapid antigen tests and do not recommend asymptomatic testing.

Our message is clear: if you’re feeling unwell, stay home and isolate whether you test positive or negative on a rapid test.

We ask you to continue to practice the Three Ws while socializing with individuals who are not in your household: Wash hands frequently; Watch distance (at least 2 meters); and Wear face coverings correctly. We also ask you to minimize the number of gatherings you attend and arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoor activities whenever possible.

Most importantly, we urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s your best defence against severe disease and complications.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. And we’re getting close to reaching it.

But we must remain vigilant until that happens.

I wish you a happy and healthy Family Day.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health.