A Message From Re-elected Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff

OWEN SOUND, ON -- Alex Ruff, Conservative Party of Canada candidate and re-elected Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, issued the following statement regarding his re-election to the 44th parliament:



Election campaigns require a dedicated team of volunteers along with incredible family support. I cannot thank my team enough for their continued support throughout the campaign. Like the 2019 election campaign, we knocked on thousands of doors across the riding, including answering hundreds of emails and phone calls. This vast outreach campaign would not have been possible without my team on the ground and in the campaign office. My sincere thank you!



Further, I would like to recognize the other candidates for their efforts and in running respectful campaigns. It takes great personal sacrifice and a strong desire for community to put your name on the ballot. Thank you all for taking part in the democratic processes we are so fortunate to have here in Canada.

Finally, thank you to all those constituents who have supported me and voted for me to continue serving as your Member of Parliament. I am once again humbled by this privilege and I remain committed to serving our riding honourably and to represent all constituents in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.