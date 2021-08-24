A Saugeen Shores councillor has resigned

Councillor John Rich has announced his intent to resign from his position as Southampton Ward Councillor effective September 7, 2021.

Councillor Rich has served as a ward councillor for the last seven years.

“This difficult decision was made to support my family,” says John Rich “I want to thank my fellow council members and the people of Saugeen Shores for providing me with their trust, support, and alternative perspectives over the last seven years.”

Council will declare the seat of Southampton Ward Councillor vacant at the next Council Meeting following receipt of Councillor Rich’s written resignation.

“Council would like to thank Councillor John Rich for his many years of service,” says Mayor Luke Charbonneau “We wish John the best and know he will remain a valuable and engaged member of our community”

Council has two options to fill the vacancy on Council, either by appointment or by by-election. Within sixty days of declaring the seat vacant Council can fill the seat by appointment or alternatively, can pass a by-law to authorize a by-election.

Council will be considering their options for filling the vacant Southampton Ward seat at their September 13 meeting.