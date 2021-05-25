Additional Federal Pandemic Aid Package for The Royal Canadian Legion Branches Welcomed by MP Ruff

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound — Royal Canadian Legion Branches across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound have received welcome additional financial assistance from the Federal Government to help cope with pandemic challenges. Branches across the riding who applied and who received first-time or additional funding in Phase II and Phase III are:

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 032 – Meaford Royal Canadian Legion Branch 144 – Chesley Royal Canadian Legion Branch 208 – Wiarton Royal Canadian Legion Branch 290 – Tobermory Royal Canadian Legion Branch 383 – Tara Royal Canadian Legion Branch 006 - Owen Sound Royal Canadian Legion Branch 130 – Hanover Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 - Lion’s Head Royal Canadian Legion Branch 285 – Dundalk Royal Canadian Legion Branch 308 – Durham Royal Canadian Legion Branch 333 - Flesherton / Markdale Royal Canadian Legion Branch 586 - Hepworth-Shallow Lake Total Funds distributed to Royal Canadian Legion Branches in Phase II and III across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound: $88,897.79 Total Funds from all phases distributed to Royal Canadian Legion Branches across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound: $171,819.09

Eric Ross District C Commander said, “As the District Commander of the Royal Canadian Legion for these Branches, I wish to thank Alex and the federal government for recognizing the value of the Legion Branches not only in this riding but across Canada. Without this federal funding and the resilience of the members of the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound branches, things would be a lot worse. This funding has assisted in keeping branch operations going while allowing members to maintain their commitment to veterans, youth, and the community.”

MP Ruff stated, “I am pleased to see additional Legions receiving funding, as well as Legions who received funding in Phase I receiving additional funds. The extent and length of the pandemic and the impact it has had on our communities has been far greater than anyone could have anticipated. It is important that when we come out of the pandemic these cornerstones of our community can reopen their doors. The role that local Legions play in supporting veterans and their families is invaluable. I am hopeful that these funds will help ensure that Legions across Bruce-Grey Owen Sound will be able and ready to open their doors when it is safe to do so. Thank you to all the Legion branches for their place in our communities and the important work they do.”

The money was distributed to local legions through Dominion Command. The funds will be used to cover a range of operational items such as insurance, utilities, rent or mortgages, property taxes, and wages.