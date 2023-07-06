Additional Funding for Community Paramedicine in Bruce County

Community Paramedicine in Bruce County will receive up to $2,000,000 in additional one-time funding, for a 2-year period over the 2024-25 to 2025-26 fiscal years, from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, as announced in the 2023 Ontario Budget. This funding will include up to $1,000,000 in 2024-25 and up to $1,000,000 in 2025-26 to continue operations of the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care Program that serves the region’s population.



Bruce County’s Community Paramedicine Program, which launched in January of 2021, offers innovative community-based rural healthcare and provides routine assessments and vital sign monitoring for patients (in-person and virtually). These additional touch points with healthcare providers increases capacity on LTC waitlists, reduces demand on Emergency Departments, Hospitals, and Paramedic Services, increases connections to Community Support Services, allows the elderly to age in place with dignity and respect, and preserves limited healthcare resources for emergencies.



Bruce County’s Community Paramedicine Team serves 500+ active patients and averages 12 to 20 patient visits per day using 4 paramedicine vehicles. Additionally, the Community Paramedicine Remote Care Monitoring program provides daily biometric vital sign monitoring to patients with chronic disease, and the CP@Clinic offers routine health assessments, chronic disease screening, and health education biweekly in Bruce County Housing Buildings in Wiarton and Kincardine.



“Bruce County Community Paramedicine has been making a real impact across the region over the past two and a half years. This patient-centered, collaborative, and community-based healthcare program serves those with chronic disease and supports their ability to comfortably age in place,” said Paramedic Services Chief Steve Schaus. “By serving and monitoring chronic patients at their homes and in the community, we are reducing pressures on local Emergency Departments and Paramedic Services.”



About Bruce County Paramedic Services

Bruce County Paramedic Services employs a staff of about 100 Full-time and Part-time paramedics that provide pre-hospital care to citizens and visitors of Bruce County. We respond to medical and trauma emergencies with a fleet of 12 ambulances and 3 supervisor units that are stationed in 7 communities across the County but can be deployed anywhere as needed.



