Air Quality Health Index forecasted to remain at Moderate for Grey-Bruce into Saturday

Grey Bruce Public Health is advising residents to continue to monitor local air quality forecasts and alerts, along with associated public health recommendations, as smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec are expected to return to the area.

The province’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Grey-Bruce, which is measured at the Tiverton station, is forecasted to remain at “Moderate” into Saturday.

When the AQHI for Grey-Bruce is at the Moderate level, Grey Bruce Public Health recommends the following:

For the At-Risk population, which includes people with heart or breathing problems: consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if experiencing symptoms.

For the general population: there is no need to modify your usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation.

Wildfire smoke can adversely affect everyone’s health, even at low concentrations.

In addition to the recommended precautions, Grey-Bruce residents can limit their exposure to wildfire smoke by taking the following measures: