Alan Letang Steps Down as Head Coach

OWEN SOUND, Ontario – The Owen Sound Attack is announcing that Head Coach Alan Letang has stepped down from his role with the team to pursue other opportunities.



Letang, who joined the team as an Assistant Coach prior to the 2016-17 season, spent two and a half seasons at that post where he was part of the Attacks Ontario Hockey League Western Conference final run. Midway through the 2018-19 season he took over Head Coaching duties after the departure of Todd Gill. In one and a half seasons, Letang amassed a record of 38-35-6-4 and was poised to expand on this before the pandemic cancelled the 2020-21 season.

“When we brought Al in a number of years ago it was under the impression that he would become the head coach of the Attack” said Attack General Manager Dale DeGray. “He was given the opportunity and after working under Ryan McGill and Todd Gill, he did a fantastic job.”

“It’s always difficult losing a coach, but under the circumstances I believe we are doing what’s best” added DeGray. “He will be missed and we wish him well.”



During his time with the Attack Letang also spent time in the Hockey Canada program first in 2018-19 when he was an assistant coach with the under-17 program, then winning a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships as an assistant coach. In 2020-21 he was an assistant coach with the under-18 program.



“I’d like to thank Dale DeGray and the whole Attack Ownership Group for the amazing opportunity they gave me over the past 5 seasons” said Letang. “The support and confidence Dale, Dr. Bob Severs, Paul and Peter MacDermid showed in my coaching abilities helped me achieve some my coaching accomplishment and for that I will always be grateful.”



“Thank you to all the Hockey Operations staff for their hard work, passion and commitment. Coming to the rink everyday was a pleasure and I will cherish then friendships and bonds we made forever. I’d especially like to thank Andy Brown for all the subtle things he did for me. There were many late nights that his face was the one across the desk from me” added Letang.



“To all the front office staff who make everything run smooth day in and day out. You guys make life less complicated for us coaches and players. Thank you for always having a smile and always finding a way to make things I needed appear. You guys are the “Glue”. Ray McKelvie thank you for all those early morning coffee conversations and advice” said Letang



“Finally, to all the Attack fans out there. Thank You for letting me and showing me what it’s like to be a part of the Owen Sound Attack Community. Owen Sound has been and always will be a real SPECIAL place” added Letang.



The Attack’s search for a Head Coach will begin immediately.