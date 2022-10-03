Albert Street in Meaford closed for police investigation

Grey Bruce OPP are asking members of the public to avoid Albert Street in Meaford for an ongoing investigation.

This morning (Oct 3) at around 4:50am officers and paramedics responded to a report of an individual in medical distress on Albert Street.

The individual was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Albert Street remains closed between Thompson Street and Birchwood Court as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

OPP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the event, or who may have video footage of the event, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

More updates will be provided when they become available.