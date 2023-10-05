Today, Conservative Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, Alex Ruff, introduced Bill C-358, An Act to Amend the Excise Tax (carbon pollution pricing).

Bill C-358 removes the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the Liberal carbon tax.

“It is an honour and privilege to officially table my first Bill in the House of Commons. With each passing day, more Canadians are feeling the affordability pinch as the rising costs of everyday goods become more and more expensive,” said MP Ruff.

“After many years of being subjected to the Liberal carbon tax without achieving a single emissions target, it is clear that the Liberal carbon tax is a tax plan, and it is hurting Canadians. The Liberal carbon tax on fuel, groceries, and home heating is bad enough but for GST to be charged afterwards just adds insult to injury,” said MP Ruff.

Currently in Canada, the Liberal carbon tax is subject to the GST, which is effectively a tax on a tax. Bill C-358 will remove this double tax.

“The positive impact of this legislation would be felt across the country, especially in rural areas, where cars, trucks, and tractors are not a choice, but a necessity. Since the Liberals won’t end their disastrous carbon tax, this is a common-sense Conservative affordability measure that will lower the cost of living for Canadians until we can axe the tax.” concluded MP Ruff.