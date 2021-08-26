Another fatal collision under investigation by South Bruce OPP

On August 24, 2021 at 4:16 pm South Bruce OPP received a report of a serious collision on Highway 21 in Kincardine.

Officers responded with Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and members of Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services to find a pick-up truck and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital were the passenger was pronounced deceased.

The driver was taken to a London hospital by Ornge air ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting the South Bruce OPP with this investigation.

No names have yet been released.