Arrest made in shooting at a Wasaga Beach residence

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING AT A WASAGA BEACH RESIDENCE - ARREST MADE

 SUSPECT LOCATED AND ARRESTED

 

On Thursday July 14, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huronia West Detachment along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a shooting at a residence located on Bianca Crescent in Wasaga Beach.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female that had suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local area hospital where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP have arrested the wanted suspect involved in this incident.

On Thursday August the 4th, 2022, with the assistance of Hamilton Police Service, members of the Huronia West OPP arrested Nana-Yaw ASANTE, 21 years old, of Hamilton without incident on the following charges:

 

·       Attempted to Commit Murder (four counts)

·       Firearm - Use While Committing Offence

·       Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

·       Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

·       Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

·       Pointing a Firearm

·       Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent

·       Discharge a Firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

·       Assault Cause Bodily Harm

·       Fail to Comply with Undertaking

 

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Investigators believe that this was not a random but rather a targeted isolated incident. The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

 

 

