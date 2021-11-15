Arrests made in series of thefts from Owen Sound retailers

On Sunday November 14, 2021 an alert store employee observed two females stealing several items from an eastside retail business.

The employee contacted Owen Sound Police Service and maintained observations of the females as they left the store and entered another business.

Officer’s arrived in the area and quickly located and arrested the two females in the parking lot as they attempted to return to their vehicle.

A subsequent investigation was conducted with the assistance of staff members from numerous retail businesses in the area.

It was determined that the two females were responsible for thefts from a total of five area businesses.

Police were able to seize and return nearly $2,500 worth of stolen goods at the conclusion of the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the accused females were in fact, a mother and daughter that were working together to steal the property.

The 49- year-old mother and the 28- year-old daughter, both of Durham were charged with five counts each of theft under $5,000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Both have been scheduled to appear in court in December.