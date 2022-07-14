iHeartRadio
Assault investigation at Nodwell Park in the Town of Port Elgin

Saugeen Shores Police are aware of information circulating on social media platforms in relation to an Assault that occurred in the Town of Port Elgin on July 13th 2022.

Officers are currently investigating the incident which occurred in the vicinity of Nodwell Park.

There may be increased Police presence in the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

Further updates will be provided when available.

 

