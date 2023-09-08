Assault Investigation in Hanover

On Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, the Hanover Police Service received a report of a stranger on stranger assault that had occurred in the area of 4th Street Crescent in Hanover.

Police investigators learned that on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, during the evening hours a female teenager was in the 4th Street Crescent Park alone, when a male and female approached her. They struck up a conversation, convinced her to get into a vehicle and provided her with alcohol.

The female teenager was then later located by her friends in an intoxicated state in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Hanover with injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

Police investigators secured an area of the park for crime scene examination and completed witness interviews since the initial report.

The investigation has since determined that the report was false and the crime did not occur. The youth faces a charge of public mischief for misleading police and is required to appear in Youth Court to answer to the charge.