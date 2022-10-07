Assault police charge laid following disturbance

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid several criminal charges following a disturbance in the Town of Wiarton.

On October 6, 2022, at 6:22 p.m., officers from the Grey Bruce OPP were called to a business on Berford Street in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula for a person causing a disturbance.

Police arrived on scene and placed a female under arrest. The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Kaitlin JOHNSON, 27 years-of-age with the following offences:

· Causing a disturbance

· Assault a peace officer (two counts)

· Resist arrest.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

Contact: PC Nick Wilson

OPP Grey Bruce-Media Relations Officer