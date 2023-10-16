Attack Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

Dale DeGray, General Manager of the Owen Sound Attack, announced Monday that Head Coach Greg Walters has been relieved of his duties. Assistant coaches Darren Rumble and Sean Teakle will handle coaching duties for the foreseeable future.



Walters led the team to a 71-56-12-4 record in just over two seasons with the Attack, who currently hold the 4th seed in the Western Conference.



“Greg has been a big part of the organization for the past few years and the development of a lot of good young players" said DeGray. “Making a coaching change is always a hard decision, but ultimately, our vision for how we best maximize our current roster is not aligned and I feel it was best for the organization that we make a change. We wish Greg the best in his future endeavours."



The Owen Sound Attack will be back in action in Kitchener on Friday, October 20 against the Rangers. They will then return home to close out a three games in three day weekend with a pair of homes games. First they will take on the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday, October 21 at 7pm, before hosting Kingston Frontenac on Sunday, October 22 at 2pm. Sunday's game is presented by Investment Planning Counsel and will include a skate with the team following the game. Tickets for Saturday, Sunday and all future Attack home games can be purchased in person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, by phone at 519-371-8452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.