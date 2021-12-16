Attack Announce Suspension of Team Activities

OWEN SOUND, Ontario – The Owen Sound Attack in conjunction with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit announced today the suspension of team activities through December 23, 2021, due to one player testing positive. The individual is currently asymptomatic and not exhibiting any symptoms. All other players have either received negative test results or are awaiting results of PCR tests conducted on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



All high-risk contacts of the positive case are now in isolation and will be have another round of PCR testing on December 20, 2021.



As a result of the suspension of team activities for the Attack, the following Ontario Hockey League Regular Season games have been postponed:



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Owen Sound Attack @ London Knights

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Sarnia Sting @ Owen Sound Attack



Neither the OHL, Grey Bruce Public Health Unit or the Owen Sound Attack will be identifying affected individuals. An update regarding future games along with rescheduling of the above matchups will be provided as information becomes available.



Despite the postponement of Saturdays game the Attack will have the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office and Attack Shack open on Saturday, December 18th from 10 am to 5 pm.