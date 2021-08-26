Attack announce training camp details

For the first time in 2 years members of the Owen Sound Attack will take to the ice at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Monday, August 30 as the team opens its 2021 Training Camp.

The first two days of camp, August 30-31, will see 36 prospects vie for a coveted spot in main camp, September 1-3, for their chance earn a spot on the 2021-22 Attack roster.



The 36 rookies coming to camp include three goalies, 13 defencemen and 20 forwards.

A full list of all players attending rookie can be found at the bottom of this release.

Two rookie players, Servac Petrovsky and Nikita Tiatinkin, will miss camp but join the team in early September.



In many ways this year's camp will be similar to every other, with players participating in two practices and two scrimmages daily, however, with the recent announcement by the Ontario Hockey League to extend the leagues vaccination policy to all spectators, the Attack have made the hard decision to close all training camp activities to the general public.

The Attack will show all scrimmages live on its Facebook page.



"This was a really hard decision for us to make. We know many of our fans love coming and watching training camp, but unfortunately we are just not ready to welcome them into the Bayshore at this time" said Attack President, Dr. Bob Severs. "We are working on an effective and efficient procedure for checking all those who wish to enter the Bayshore to see our games and will have it in place in time for our first pre-season home game on September 25."



"The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is paramount" added Severs.



Goalies: Leland Gill (2005 - Brantford 99ers U16), Nicholas Von Kaufmann (2003 - New Jersey Rockets 16U) & Corbin Votary (2004 - Pickering Panthers).



Defence: Jackson Barnes (2004 - Amherstview Jets), Anthony Bax (2003 - Collingwood Blues), Doug Carr (2003 - York Simcoe Express U18), Jack Guvenal (2003 - Georgetown Raiders), Ty Higgins (2004 - Waterloo Wolves U18), Brayden Hislop (2003 - St. Mary's Lincolns), Taos Jordan (2004 - Whitby Wildcats U18), Charlie McKenzie (2004 - Grey Bruce Highlanders U18), Cedricson Okitundu (2004 - Navan Grads), Madden Steen (2004 - Oakville Rangers U16), Cal Uens (2005 - Quinte Red Devils U16) & Mitch Young (2005 - Waterloo Wolves)



Forwards: Colby Barlow (2005 - Toronto Marlboros), Luke Bibby (2004 - Espanola Express), Lorenzo Bonaiuto (2004 - Markham Waxers), Tomislav Brennan (2005 - Ottawa Senators U18), Gavin Bryant (2004 - Owen Sound Attack), Christian Catalano (2003 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Thomas Chafe (2005 - Notre Dame Hounds U18), Sean Clarke (2003 - North York Rangers), Jared Coccimiglio (2004 - St. Michaels Majors), Jacob Dupuis (2003 - Lindsay Muskies), Zennon Edwards (2004 - Whitby WildcatsU18), Julian Fantino (2004 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Ryan Forwell (2005 - Waterloo Wolves U16), Cedrick Guindon (2004 - Owen Sound Attack), Trevor Hoskin (2004 - Quinte Red Devils U18), Chet Hudson (2003 - Listowel Cyclones), Charlie Key (2005 - Ajax Pickering Raiders U18), Kyle Morey (2005 - Kitchener Jr. Rangers U16), Jack Piper (2004 - St. Mary's Lincolns & Jonas Schmidt (2005 - Waterloo Wolves U16).



In other roster news, overage forward Griffin Wilson will not be back with the Attack this season he will be joining the Cowichan Capitals of the BCHL.

Rookie Camp Rosters: To be posted soon



Training Camp On-Ice Schedule: CLICK HERE FOR ON-ICE SCHEDULE