Attack’s Mark Woolley Named Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy Recipient

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Mark Woolley of the Owen Sound Attack is the 2021-22 recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy.

Woolley was chosen for the award by a media selection committee as the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey and community that Mickey demonstrated.

"As the proud parents of Mickey Renaud, we are pleased and honoured to congratulate Mark Woolley as this year’s recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy," said Mark and Jane Renaud. "Mark’s leadership with a young Owen Sound Attack team, and his tremendous work raising money for diabetes through Woolley’s Warriors, make him a very worthy recipient of this year’s award."

Receiving the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy as OHL Humanitarian of the Year, Woolley's well-documented charitable work off the ice this past season resulted in $25,000 donated to Diabetes Canada. Diagnosed as a Type 1 Diabetic as a teenager, Woolley has raised upwards of $60,000 for Diabetes Canada throughout his time in the OHL, enabling children to attend camps facilitated through the organization.

"The Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy is an award that exemplifies the attributes that OHL Captains should always convey: the example of how hard work on the ice and good works in the community go hand-in-hand to inspire others to do the same," the Renauds continued. "Mickey understood this responsibility. It’s what made him such a fine captain and it is what made him such a remarkable person.

"Mark is also a remarkable person. He leads his teammates each and every day with his hard work on the ice and his exemplary efforts off the ice. His work within his community inspires not only his teammates, but so many in the community as he gives of himself and his time to help children with diabetes enjoy a camp experience. He is the personification of leadership. The Renaud family congratulates Mark!"

On the ice, Woolley recorded 12 points (3-9–12) over 54 games while drawing high praise on the OHL Coaches Poll, being voted the top Body Checker and top Shot Blocker in the Western Conference. The 6-foot-3, 226Ib. native of St. Thomas, Ont. played four OHL seasons between Owen Sound and Guelph, recording 41 points (9-32–41) over 225 regular season games while adding four assists in 18 postseason matchups. Woolley was originally a third round (54th overall) pick by the Guelph Storm in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

"I think it goes without saying how much of a rollercoaster ride this season was," said Woolley. "From the cancelled games, playing in empty buildings for an extended period of time and back to playing in front of a sold out Bayshore. I don’t know the numbers exactly but I’m pretty sure we were one of the youngest teams in the league this year so for more than half of our team to come into the league this year with so much adversity right in their face, was really special to see. The young guys really made my job as one of the leaders in the room easier than you would think. To see their growth and development throughout the year was really special and I’m glad I was able to be a part of such a special group and do my part to help show them the ropes in the OHL. I’m very honoured to receive such a prestigious award, but that locker room is full of leaders and I had tons of help paving the way for our young squad this past season."

Attack General Manager Dale DeGray commended Woolley for his work as a leader throughout his time in Owen Sound.

"Mark Woolley has been a tremendous leader from the first moments he arrived from Guelph. His dedication to the game both on and off the ice was evident especially coming out of Covid with such a young team this year. Being acknowledged with the Mickey Renaud Award is certainly fitting to the person and player that Mark has become."

Woolley becomes the first Attack player win the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy. He follows past recipients that include Ty Dellandrea (Flint 2020), Isaac Ratcliffe (Guelph 2019), Justin Lemcke (Hamilton 2018), Michael Webster (Barrie 2016), Max Domi (London 2015), Matt Finn (Guelph 2014), Colin Miller (Sault Ste. Marie 2013), Andrew Agozzino (Niagara 2012), Ryan Ellis (Windsor 2011), John Kurtz (Sudbury 2010) and Chris Terry (Plymouth 2009).

Nomination forms are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team captains. The selection committee consists of a panel of four, representing media from each OHL division.