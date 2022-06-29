Attempted murder charges laid against South Bruce man

A long list of serious charges has been laid against a South Bruce man after an incident earlier this month in Carrick Township.

South Bruce OPP were called to a property on Concession 14 just after 11pm on June 2nd.

Officers arrived on scene and were confronted by an individual holding a weapon who refused to cooperate with police.

Members of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team responded to the call and took the accused into custody without incident.

Members of the South Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification assisted the South Bruce OPP with the investigation.

As a result of the police investigation, 21-year-old Mason STROEDER of Carrick Township was charged with:

Assault a peace officer with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Attempt to commit murder

Resist a peace officer

Flight from police

4 counts of Drive while Prohibited

Mischief over $5,000

Fail to comply with probation

An OPP cruiser was damaged, but there were no injuries reported at the scene.

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.