Automated External Defibrillator in Sauble Beach

June 28, 2023: Wiarton, ON. South Bruce Peninsula would like to thank the Sauble Beach District Lions Club for donating an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device for the Sauble Beach Town Square.

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 35,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year in Canada. One in ten people survive cardiac arrests at home or in public and the survival rate doubles when there is immediate action.

“Publicly accessible AED’s save lives and we thank the Sauble Beach District Lion’s Club for this generous donation,” says Mayor Garry Michi.

You can find publicly accessible AEDs in Sauble Beach at the Sauble Beach Community Centre, the Town Square, and the Tennis Courts at the north end of the beach.

Learn more about where hospitals and defibrillators, are located throughout Bruce County through interactive mapping