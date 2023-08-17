Autumn My Dad’s Group Registration Open

My Dad’s Group - a positive parenting program for men in Grey and Bruce counties – has opened registration for the Autumn 2023 session. The program offers two group locations in Grey Bruce with a Monday group taking place in Owen Sound and a Tuesday group running in Hanover.

My Dad’s Group gives guys the chance to connect with other dads, learn more about their children’s needs and how they change over time, and work on the skills they need to be the safest and most supportive man they can be in the lives of their kids. The program runs for eleven weeks in the evening from 6:00pm to 8:30pm; it is free and dinner is provided.

“We had a fantastic summer session and we’re excited to keep that momentum going this autumn”, said Men’s Program Supervisor Jon Farmer. “The interest and engagement with the groups has picked back up to our pre-pandemic levels and guys seem eager for the connection and learning with other dads”.

The program was originally developed in Grey Bruce in the 1990s and has been running through the Men’s Program consistently since that time. It is run in partnership with Bruce Grey Child and Family Services.

“Being a dad is important and challenging. Even more so when co-parents are not together or are working through conflict. This group explores real life challenges and gives guys a chance to share solutions and support each other. We weren’t all given the male role models that we wanted as kids and My Dad’s Group is a chance to make sure that we can show up for our own children in the best way possible,” Farmer added.

The Owen Sound group will begin on September 18 and the Hanover group will start September 19. Anyone interested in more information or in registering for the group, can contact the Men’s Program at 519-372-2720 or by email to mp@cmhagb.org .