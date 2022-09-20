iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Avian Flu has been detected at Harrison Park

cjos harrison park

The City of Owen Sound has confirmed cases of Avian Influenza at the bird sanctuary in Harrison Park.  

On September 16,  staff observed birds in the sanctuary exhibiting possible symptoms of Avian Flu.

Laboratory testing is needed to confirm its presence and on September 19, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed positive test results for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) from the sampled domestic species on site.

This virus can affect several species of food-producing birds (chickens, turkeys, quails, guinea fowl, etc.), as well as pet and wild birds.

Parks Staff followed prescribed Federal guidelines and immediately consulted with a local veterinary service and contacted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

CFIA, which is responsible for Avian related responses, attended the site and performed an inspection in accordance with their mandate with respect to diseases of concern. 

On the advice of CFIA, staff installed a perimeter fence to eliminate public contact with domestic birds in the flock.

The Harrison Park bird sanctuary was placed under a quarantine order. 

City staff will continue to work with and take direction from the CFIA with respect to managing this disease outbreak at Harrison Park. 

The CIFA mandate and quarantine order are limited to domestic species.

If residents locate a wild bird that is deceased, they are encouraged to report it to the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative. 

The Ontario Wildlife Emergency Hotline can also be by phone at 1-800-567-2033.

To help prevent the spread of Avian Influenza, residents are encouraged to:

  • Report sick or dead birds to the agencies listed above;
  • Do not touch or feed wild birds by hand;
  • Clean backyard feeders and baths regularly using a weak solution of domestic bleach and water;
  • Separate domestic and wild birds where possible;

Information and links to additional resources are provided below:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

More information about Avian Influenza

Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative

 

Quick Facts:

  • Birds have been kept at Harrison Park since 1921
  • H5N1 Avian Influenza is a reportable disease under the Health of Animals Act, and must be reported to the CFIA
  • Harrison Park remains open as the affected areas are fenced off
  • CJOS health services

    Site Selected for New GBHS Wellness and Treatment Centre

    GBHS is pleased to announce that a location has been selected for a new wellness and treatment centre to support individuals with addictions and mental health issues.  The new centre will be located in the former Bayview Public School at 6th Street A East in Owen Sound.
  • OPP

    POLICE LOOKING FOR ASSITANCE WITH ASSAULT INVESTIGATON

    (GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) Police are appealing to members of the public for assistance with an ongoing assault investigation.
  • Wiarton Willie 2022

    Welcome Home Willie

    South Bruce Peninsula is excited to advise that Wiarton Willie has returned home! The town’s famous albino, prognosticating groundhog will be making the 2023 prediction on Groundhog Day.
  • mobile crisis team

    MOBILE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM FINALIZED

    The Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that a Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been finalized for the area.
  • GBHS

    Grey Bruce Virtual Health Care Now Six Days A Week

    Grey Bruce Health has announced that Virtual Urgent Care will expand to six days a week. The service is billed as a quick, convenient option for people who need a doctor, but are not sick enough to go to Emergency. Beginning today (Thursday), the service will be available from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
  • opp

    SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION - Deceased identified

    On September 9, 2022, at 8:50 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Highway 21 in Kincardine Township.
  • cjos opp

    SHOPLIFTING INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN MULTIPLE CHARGES

    Two people, including one from Owen Sound, are facing charges after the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a shoplifting incident at a Fergus business.  
  • cjos public health

    Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Grey-Bruce starting this week

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pleased to announce that the Moderna Spikevax bivalent COVID-19 booster – shown to provide greater protection against Omicron – will be available to eligible individuals at Public Health vaccination clinics and via community partners starting this week
  • OPP

    Grey Bruce OPP investigating a fatal collision

    On September 9, 2022, at 11:41 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Grey County Road 29 in the Municipality of Meaford.
12

The music you just can't quit