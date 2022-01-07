Ayton cause of fire undetermined

(Bounce photo courtesy Ted Easton)

It appears as if the cause of Wednesday morning's fire in Ayton will be listed as undetermined but not suspicious.

West Grey Fire Chief Phil Schwartz says there just wasn't enough of the apartment complex left standing to make a determination on how the fire may have started.

He says they had to bring in heavy equipment to get at the hot spots and that didn't leave much for investigators.

The blaze that started around 1:30 in the morning and was fully raging by the time fire fighters arrived.

Chief Schwartz told us the flames were shooting 50 feet in the air and there wasn't much to be done except mitigate the damage to a neighbouring structure.

While no one was seriously hurt, nine people were left homeless including several young children.

They're working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing while donations continue to pour in for those who've been left with nothing.