Baby dies - charges against Grey Highlands woman upgraded

A Grey Highlands woman is now facing a murder charge following an investigation into an incident at a home outside of Flesherton.

Emergency responders were called to the South Line B home Thursday December 7th just before 10am where they found an unresponsive 10 month old baby.

The little girl was transported to a London hospital in critical injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP issued a release Tuesday morning confirming the baby has succumbed to those injuries.

30 year old Nancy Brubacher of Grey Highlands had been facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Those have now been upgraded to first degree murder.

We have not been given any information about the relationship between the accused and the victim.

The Grey Bruce Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.



