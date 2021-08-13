Back to School vaccine clinics set up in Grey Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has issued the following release regarding back to school vaccination clinics ~

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe illness and complications from COVID-19 and its variants.

All students age 12 and older are urged to get both first and second doses of the vaccine prior to returning to school in person in September.

To provide easy access to vaccines, mobile pop-up clinics will take place in high schools across Grey Bruce before the beginning of the school year. Clinics are drive-in, walk-in, bike-in; no appointment is needed. These clinics are geared towards students and their families, but are open to all.

Clinic dates/times and locations include:

" Tuesday August 17, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Peninsula Shores District School Parking Lot (Wiarton)

" Friday August 20, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Walkerton District Community School Parking Lot (Walkerton)

" Monday August 23, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Bruce Peninsula District School Parking Lot (Lion's Head)

" Tuesday August 24, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Grey Highlands Secondary School Parking Lot (Flesherton)

" Wednesday August 25, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o For Sacred Heart High School Students and parents AT St.Teresa of Calcutta Parking Lot (Walkerton) (Due to construction )

" Friday August 27, 5:00 - 7:00pm (note different time)

o St. Mary's High School Front of School (Owen Sound)

" Monday August 30, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Georgian Bay Community School Parking Lot (Meaford)

" Tuesday August 31, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o John Diefenbaker Senior School Parking Lot (Hanover)

" Wednesday September 1, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Kincardine District Senior School Parking Lot (Kincardine)

" Thursday September 2, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Owen Sound District Secondary School Parking Lot (Owen Sound)

" Friday September 3, 2021, 4:00 - 7:00pm

o Saugeen District Senior School Parking Lot (Port Elgin)

Thanks go out to the Saugeen Shores Fire Department who provided the mobile trailer to facilitate these clinics.

Partnerships such as this with the Grey Bruce Health Unit help ensure we get the vaccine to as many people as possible in Grey and Bruce.

Poor weather will result in the cancellation of clinics with little notice.

Please follow our social media accounts (Twitter: @GBPublicHealth, Facebook: @greybrucepublichealth) for up-to-date announcements and cancellations.