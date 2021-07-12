Barriers to booking appointments have been resolved.

There are about 27,000 people in Grey Bruce still needing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They are encouraged to get that vaccine as soon as possible. Remember you must wait 28 days after your first dose.

Vaccine is available through daily clinics across Grey Bruce, both walk-in and by appointment. There are also walk-in, pop-up and drive-through clinics being scheduled with our partners including EMS, primary care, and pharmacy. Visit our website Clinic Schedule for dates and times and to book an appointment. Participating pharmacies and primary care also have vaccine available.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is pulling out all the stops to get everyone vaccinated before the end of July. Having everyone vaccinated would make Grey Bruce one of the first jurisdictions to achieve heard immunity and stall any further spread of the virus. It is our only way out to recover from this pandemic.

Get the vax or get the virus! Remember, the vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective.

“We are encouraging anyone who may have a second vaccine appointment for a later date to step up and get the vaccine as soon as they can” Said Grey Bruce Top Doctor, Dr. Ian Arra. “We have the vaccine available and the clinics to deliver. With everyone’s participation, we can complete the mass immunization campaign by the end of July.”

To schedule an earlier appointment, please go to the Grey Bruce Health Unit website and choose either the Local Booking System or Provincial Booking System and select a location and date. You do not need to cancel existing bookings as that will be done automatically.

The Local Booking System is a simplified two-step process:

1) Select a site and,

2) Under target population choose current eligible population.

Everyone can prevent the spread of the virus everyday by following the basic precautions of the three W’s –

Wash hands frequently,

Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and

Wear face covering correctly

Additionally, avoid crowds and arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

Be safe; get the facts and get the vax!