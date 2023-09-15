Bayshore Road rehab in Meaford set to start

Please be advised that rehabilitation of Bayshore Road will commence in the coming weeks. The Bayshore Road Rehabilitation Project includes reconstructing 1,030 meters of Bayshore Road in the village of Leith from Grey County Road 15 to the south side of Keefer’s Creek. The project will include drainage work, repaving of asphalt roads, traffic-calming infrastructure, and water service updates.

During the construction, Bayshore Road will be closed to through traffic, but residents and property owners will have access throughout the project except when necessary to complete certain construction activities. To learn more about how this project may affect you, visit www.meaford.ca/BayshoreRoadRehab to view the Notice of Construction.

This project is partially funded by the Canada Community Building Fund (formerly the Federal Gas Tax Fund). The Canada Community-Building Fund is a permanent source of federal funding for local infrastructure. Municipal governments face the challenge of maintaining the local infrastructure that “delivers the water we drink, connects our families and communities, and brings us together for recreation and play” (Canada Community-Building Fund, 2023). To learn more about the Canada Community-Building Fund, visit www.buildingcommunities.ca.

This project was approved as part of the Municipality of Meaford’s 2023 Capital Projects. For more information about the Bayshore Road Rehabilitation project, please visit www.meaford.ca/BayshoreRoadRehab. For information on other Capital Projects in 2023, please visit www.meaford.ca/CapitalProjects