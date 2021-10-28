Beware of Scammers Posing as City of Owen Sound Officials

Owen Sound, Ontario

The City of Owen Sound is warning the public about a recent telephone/home entry scam. People posing as officials of the City of Owen Sound are telephoning, and may come to the door, stating they need to come into your home to check that your water is safe to drink. These people are not City of Owen Sound staff. City staff do not go door to door for this purpose.

If you receive contact from persons as indicated above, please contact Owen Sound Police Services at 519-376-1234.

The City of Owen Sound is reminding residents to not give out any personal information over the telephone or allow anyone inside your home without proper authorization and identification.